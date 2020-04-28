India Adams, Hollywood Ghost Singer for Cyd Charisse and Joan Crawford, Dies at 93

India Adams, the actor and singer who dubbed the vocals of Cyd Charisse in The Band Wagon and Joan Crawford in Torch Song, died April 25 at the age of 93.

Adams ghost-sang "New Sun in the Sky" and the anthem "That's Entertainment" for Charisse in The Band Wagon, and "Tenderly" and "Two-Faced Woman" for Crawford in Torch Song. The latter number was actually a song cut from The Band Wagon, and a split-scene sequence in the compilation That's Entertainment 3, shows both Charisse and Crawford lip-synching to the same vocal track that Adams performed.

Onstage, Adams performed in The Most Happy Fella, Brigadoon, and Can-Can, and she was a featured singer at Radio City Music Hall. She spent a year standing by for Ginger Rogers in the London production of Mame at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Adams was still working well into her 90s, and had recently filmed an episode of the series The Roommates with Barry Bostwick and Bruce Davison.

She is survived by sons Brian and Zane, daughter-in-law Lizza, grandchildren Jasmin and Hugo, stepson Steve Rance, and his son Dean.