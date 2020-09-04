Crossword Constructor David Kwong to Present New Virtual Theater Piece Inside the Box

Geffen Playhouse will present the virtual world premiere of Inside the Box, a live, interactive theatrical experience written and performed by New York Times crossword puzzle constructor David Kwong.

Inside the Box will take place virtually via the Zoom platform with a maximum of 24 participants per show. Each participant will receive an advance email with a link to download and print a packet of puzzles they will use to participate and interact with Kwong during the live performance. The work looks at the history of the world's most extraordinary puzzle-makers as we are treated to an entirely interactive event of puzzle-solving, wordplay, multi-layered games, and surprises.

Previews for Inside the Box begin September 29. Opening night is October 8. The run continues through November 8. Kwong's team includes creative director Brett J. Banakis, puzzle consultant Dave Shukan, video designer Josh Higgason, and dramaturg Amy Levinson.