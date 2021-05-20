Cher Biopic in the Works From Mamma Mia! Producers

To celebrate her 75th birthday, Cher took to Twitter to announce a new biopic about her life and legendary career.

Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman, producers of the Mamma Mia! film franchise, will co-produce the upcoming film with Cher herself. Oscar-winning Forrest Gump screenwriter Eric Roth, who penned the Cher-led Suspect in 1987, will write the screenplay. The project will be released at an unspecified date by Universal Pictures.

Cher's life has also been immortalized in the recent Broadway musical The Cher Show, in which three different actors played the singer at various stages of her career. The movie is unrelated to that project.

Further details are still to be relevaled.