Get a Good Look at Cats

The wait is over. An official trailer has been released for the upcoming movie remake of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats. The video offers a glimpse of not only the oversize world of the all-singing, all-dancing felines, but also at what the human-actors-turned-cats will look like in the film.





Cats, directed by Tom Hooper and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, is set for a December 20 theatrical release.

As previously announced, the star-studded cast of Cats will feature Jason Derulo (Rum Tum Tugger), Rebel Wilson (Jennyanydots), Jennifer Hudson (Grizabella), Taylor Swift, James Corden, Ian McKellen (Gus the Theatre Cat), Judi Dench (Old Deuteronomy), Idris Elba (Macavity), Steven McRae (Skimbleshanks), Mette Towley (Jemima), and Francesca Hayward (Victoria).

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the original Broadway production of Cats opened in 1982 at the Winter Garden Theatre. The production ran for a record-breaking 18 years and 7,485 performances and earned six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score.