See Caroline Bowman, Caroline Innerbichler in Frozen Tour Photos

Disney Theatrical Productions has released photos from the national tour of Frozen, currently running at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.

Collin Baja (Sven) and F. Michael Haynie (Olaf) in Frozen.

(© Deen Van Meer)

Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler play Elsa and Anna. The cast includes Austin Colby (Bowman's husband) as Hans, F. Michael Haynie as Olaf, Mason Reeves as Kristoff, Jeremy Morse as Weselton, and Collin Baja and Evan Strand alternating as Sven. Rounding out the principal cast are newly announced company members Stella Cobb (Young Anna), Alyssa Kim (Young Elsa), Jaiden Klein (Young Elsa), and Arwen Monzon-Sanders (Young Anna).

Caroline Bowman as Elsa in the Frozen tour.

(© Deen Van Meer)

The ensemble also includes Caelan Creaser, C.K. Edwards, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Marina Kondo, Dustin Layton, Nika Lindsay, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Ralph Meitzler, Kelly Methven, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Jessie Peltier, Naomi Rodgers, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, and Natalie Wisdom.

Caroline Innerbichler and Mason Reeves as Anna and Kristoff.

(© Deen Van Meer)

Based on the hit 2013 animated film, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and a book by Jennifer Lee, the film's screenwriter and codirector. Grandage directs, with choreography by Rob Ashford. The Broadway production opened in March 2018 and is currently running at the St. James Theatre.