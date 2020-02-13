Aladdin Live-Action Sequel in the Works From Disney

According to a Variety report, Disney is developing a sequel to its 2019 live-action remake of Aladdin with writers John Gatins and Andrea Berloff. The film will be produced for a theatrical release.

Guy Ritchie, who directed the original film, is not yet announced to return for the new project. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, however, will return to produce through their Rideback banner, with Ryan Halprin executive producing. Variety reports that the producers hope to bring back the 2019 film's stars Will Smith (Genie), Mena Massoud (Aladdin), and Naomi Scott (Jasmine), but no offers will be made until a script is written.

Based on the 1992 animated film, the 2019 reboot of Aladdin earned over $1 billion worldwide. The movie featured a screenplay by John August and director Guy Ritchie, with original music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice.