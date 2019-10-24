Whoopi Goldberg to Play Deloris in Sister Act Stage Musical

Whoopi Goldberg will return to the role of Deloris Van Cartier in the upcoming London production of the musical Sister Act, running July 29-August 30, 2020, at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.

This will be Goldberg's first time playing Deloris onstage. She famously originated the role in the films Sister Act and Sister Act 2 — Back in the Habit. Goldberg played the Mother Superior in the Sister Act musical at the London Palladium in 2010.

Goldberg will join a cast that also includes Jennifer Saunders of Absolutely Fabulous as the Mother Superior. Brenda Edwards will play Deloris at Thursday matinees after playing the role on a UK tour starting in April 2020.

Sister Act, and particularly the role of Deloris, will be reworked and adapted for this new production by original writers Alan Menken and Glenn Slater (score) and Douglas Carter Beane (book), who will make the character older. The book is also penned by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner.

The production is directed by Bill Buckhurst, choreographed by Alistair David, and designed by Morgan Large (set), Tim Mitchell (lighting), and Tom Marshall (sound). Stephen Brooker serves as musical supervisor.

