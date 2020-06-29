West End Six Will Launch Summertime Tour of Outdoor Drive-Ins Across United Kingdom

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss's Six will be the first West End musical to resume performances across the United Kingdom, presenting eight shows a week at 12 open-air sites across England.

Producers Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, and George Stiles have teamed up with Live Nation's Entertainment's Utilita Live From The Drive-In for the summer season, which will allow 300 vehicles to access the production at drive-in locations in London, Birmingham, Bolton, Bristol, Cheltenham, Edinburgh, Leeds, Lincoln, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Newmarket, and Teesside. Audience members will arrive by car, but will be able to step outside, picnic, and party while they watch the festival-style live stage show from their own dedicated area next to their vehicle.

Designed to comply with all official guidelines, Utilita Live From The Drive-In will deliver the UK's premier drive-in experience, boasting concert quality sound from a live stage with a full state of the art sound system, lighting rig, and high definition LED screens, creating an arena or stadium concert feel in a safe Drive-In setting adhering to the government's current social distancing rules to protect fans, artists, crews and staff at all times.

Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, orchestrations by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Joe Beighton, and musical direction by Katy Richardson.

The run will take place August 4-September 12. Click here for tickets.