See the Trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

The trailer has dropped for the upcoming movie Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, which will be available for streaming this December to Netflix subscribers worldwide, with the exception of the United Kingdom, where it will be distributed by TriStar Pictures. You can see it here:

Based on the popular stage musical (which is, itself, based on Dahl's 1988 children's novel), Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical features a Tony-nominated original score by Tim Minchin. Denis Kelly, who penned the Tony-winning book, has taken on the screenplay here.

As previously reported, Emma Thompson is playing the role of Miss Trunchbull, usually portrayed by a man (it won Gabriel Ebert a Tony in 2013). Thompson joins Lashana Lynch, who will play Miss Honey, as well as Alisha Weir in the title role. Stephen Graham plays Mr. Wormwood, Andrea Riseborough plays Mrs. Wormwood, and Sindhu Vee plays Mrs. Phelps.

The film introduces the performances of Charlie Hodson-Prior (Bruce Bogtrotter), Meesha Garbett (Hortensia), Rei Yamauchi Fulker (Lavender), Winter Jarrett Glasspool (Amanda Thripp), Andrei Shen (Eric), and Ashton Robertson (Nigel).