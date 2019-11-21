Timothée Chalamet and Eileen Atkins to Star in 4000 Miles in London

It was announced yesterday that Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) will make his West End debut opposite four-time Tony nominee and three-time Olivier Award winner Eileen Atkins (currently starring on Broadway in The Height of the Storm) in a production of Amy Herzog's 4000 Miles. Performances will begin April 6, 2020, and run through May 23, 2020, at the Old Vic in London.

4000 Miles ran off-Broadway in 2011 at the Duke on 42nd Street, in a production directed by Daniel Aukin and starring Gabriel Ebert, Greta Lee, Mary Louise Wilson, and Zoë Winters. The company then had a second off-Broadway engagement at Lincoln Center Theater's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater in 2012. The play was a finalist for the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The Old Vic describes 4000 Miles as follows: "At the beginning of the summer 21-year-old Leo set out from the West Coast cycling across America with his best friend. After weeks of radio silence, no one is more surprised than his 91-year-old grandmother, Vera, when Leo turns up on her Manhattan doorstep in the middle of the night. His life just starting, hers nearly ended, in a faded Greenwich Village apartment their griefs collide."

Old Vic artistic director Matthew Warchus (now represented on Broadway in his production of A Christmas Carol) will helm the production.