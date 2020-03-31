The Prince of Egypt Cast Album Will Drop This Week

Ghostlight Records will release the original West End cast recording of The Prince of Egypt on digital and streaming formats on Friday, April 3. A physical copy is expected to be released later this year.

Based on the animated film and presented by DreamWorks Theatricals, Michael McCabe, and Neil Laidlaw, The Prince of Egypt features a score by Stephen Schwartz and book by Philip LaZebnik, with direction by Scott Schwartz and choreography by Sean Cheesman. The recording features 23 tracks, including the Academy Award-winning "When You Believe," "Deliver Us," "All I Ever Wanted," and "Through Heaven's Eyes." The musical calls London's Dominon Theatre home.

The 43-strong company is led by Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya), Gary Wilmot (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari), Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Alexander Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman, and Sasha Woodward, together with young performers Leo Babet, Jonah Collier, Taylor Jenkins, Mia Lakha, Iman Pabani and Hannah Selk.

The album is produced by music supervisor Dominick Amendum and composer Stephen Schwartz, with Kurt Deutsch serving as Executive Producer.