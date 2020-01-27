See Roger Bart as Doc Brown in 1st Rehearsal Pix for Back to the Future Musical

Rehearsal photos have been released from the upcoming world premiere of the new musical Back to the Future, starring Tony winner Roger Bart as Doc Brown.

Roger Bart as Doc Brown in rehearsals for Back to the Future.

(© Sean Ebsworth Barnes)

Performances begin February 20, 2020, at the Manchester Opera House in England, before transferring to the West End. Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, the new musical will feature a book by film creator Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri (who composed the score for the original 1985 film) and Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode." It is produced by Colin Ingram with the support of Gale and Robert Zemeckis.

Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines-McFly, and Olly Dobson as Marty McFly.

(© Sean Ebsworth Barnes)

Joining Bart in the company are Olly Dobson as Marty McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, Cedric Neal as Goldie, Aidan Cutler as Biff Tannen, Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker, Will Haswell as DAve McFly, and Emma Lloyd as Linda McFly. Also in the cast are Rhianne Alleyne, Amy Barker, Owen Chaponda, Jamal Crawford, Nathanael Landskroner, Bethany Rose Lythgoe, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Laura Mullowney, Oliver Ormson, Mark Oxtoby, Katharine Pearson, Jemma Revell, Jake Small, Justin Thomas, and Mitchell Zhangazha.

The Back to the Future ensemble.

(© Sean Ebsworth Barnes)

Tony Award winner John Rando will direct. The creative team will include Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound), and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, illusions by Paul Kieve, and musical supervision and vocal arrangements by Nick Finlow. Ethan Popp will do the orchestrations, with dance arrangements by David Chase.

Robert Zemeckis in rehearsal for Back to the Future.

(© Sean Ebsworth Barnes)

