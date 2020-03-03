Billy Porter Details Upcoming Genderless Fairy Godmother Role in Cinderella Film

A new film version of Cinderella is in the works, written and directed by Pitch Perfect creator Kay Cannon, and featuring singer Camila Cabello in the title role.

Based on an idea by James Corden, who will costar as a footman, Cinderella will feature a star-studded company including Idina Menzel as Cinderella's stepmother, Pierce Brosnan as the King, Minnie Driver as the Queen, Missy Elliott as the Town Crier, and Billy Porter as the Fairy Godmother.

Porter recently detailed the film's take on a genderless Fairy Godmother in an interview, which you can watch below.

Cinderella is currently in production and is expected to be released next year.