59E59 Theaters Announces Winter 2025-26 Season

59E59 Theaters announced shows for its winter 2025-26 season. The season includes resident off-Broadway theater company Primary Stages’ full program for the year: Alex Lin’s Laowang: A Chinatown King Lear (November 1-December 14), a new take on Shakespeare’s King Lear in response to the gentrification of America’s Chinatowns, and Libby Carr’s Calf Scramble (February 28, 2026-April 12, 2026), a coming-of-age dark comedy of teenage girls raising calves and wrestling with what it means to be “good.”

The other shows in the season are The Importance of Doing Art by Susannah Dalton and directed by José Ignacio Vivero (October 18-November 23), Wake by Leon Ingulsrud and Brooke Shilling and directed by Ianthe Demos (November 6-23), Everything Is Here by Peggy Stafford and directed by Meghan Finn (December 2-21), The Bookstore by Michael Walek and directed by William Carden (January 10, 2026-February 15, 2026), JUXTAPOSE | A Theatrical Shadow Box devised by Happenstance Theater under the co-direction of Mark Jaster and Sabrina Mandell, and Not Nobody by Brian Dykstra and directed by Margarett Perry (February 5, 2026-March 1, 2026).

Full casting and creative teams for the productions will be announced at a later date.

