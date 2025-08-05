TheaterMania Logo white orange
New Play Murdoch: The Final Interview to Have World Premiere This Fall

The solo play will be performed by Jamie Jackson.

Linda Buchwald

| Off-Broadway |

August 5, 2025

Jamie Jackson
Jamie Jackson

Masterworks Theater Company and Eric Krebs Theatrical Management announced the world premiere of Murdoch: The Final Interview, a new American play by an unnamed source and directed by Christopher Scott. Performed by a single actor, Jamie Jackson (Sweeney Todd), the play will run September 12-December 28 at Theater555.

In the play, media magnate Rupert Murdoch faces the cameras, a live audience, and a mysterious interviewer as he attempts to secure his legacy.

The creative team includes Peter R. Feuchwanger (set design), Joan Racho-Jansen (lighting design), Andy Evan Cohen (audio visuals), Josh Weidenbaum (sound design), and SoHee Youn (music composer).

