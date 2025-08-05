New Play Murdoch: The Final Interview to Have World Premiere This Fall

The solo play will be performed by Jamie Jackson.

Masterworks Theater Company and Eric Krebs Theatrical Management announced the world premiere of Murdoch: The Final Interview, a new American play by an unnamed source and directed by Christopher Scott. Performed by a single actor, Jamie Jackson (Sweeney Todd), the play will run September 12-December 28 at Theater555.

In the play, media magnate Rupert Murdoch faces the cameras, a live audience, and a mysterious interviewer as he attempts to secure his legacy.

The creative team includes Peter R. Feuchwanger (set design), Joan Racho-Jansen (lighting design), Andy Evan Cohen (audio visuals), Josh Weidenbaum (sound design), and SoHee Youn (music composer).