Baryshnikov Arts Announces 20th Anniversary Fall Season

Baryshnikov Arts announced its fall season, part of its 20th anniversary. The season includes the world premiere of Figaro/Faggots, based on the novel Faggots and other literary works by Larry Kramer (The Normal Heart) and inspired by the opera Le Nozze di Figaro by W.A. Mozart and Lorenzo Da Ponte.

Conceived, directed, and choreographed by Kevin Carillo from texts by Larry Kramer and featuring music by W.A. Mozart, score and libretto co-adapted by Carillo and Sean Forte, and book by Carillo, Figaro/Faggots runs September 25-27 at the Jerome Robbins Theater. Part theater, part opera, and part disco, Figaro/Faggots is set on Fire Island in 1977 and investigates the complexities of same-sex partnership and fight for marriage equality.

The season also includes Of Dishes and Dreams choreographed by Keerati Jinakunwiphat (October 16-18), An Evening of New Work by Aszure Barton and Benjamin Millepied (October 29-30), and a program featuring the music of composers Valentyn Silvestrov and Dmitri Shostakovich (December 9).