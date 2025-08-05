T.J. Wilkins to Reprise Role as Barack Obama in 44 in Chicago

Shanice and Chad Doreck will also reprise their roles as Michelle Obama and Joe Biden.

The cast has been announced for the encore Chicago engagement of 44—The Musical, running August 23–September 21 at the Studebaker Theater in the Fine Arts Building. This satirical look at the rise and presidency of Barack Obama is written, composed, and directed by Eli Bauman.

As previously announced, the musical will play at the Daryl Roth Theatre off-Broadway after the Chicago run.

The cast is led by T.J. Wilkins (The Voice) as Barack Obama, Shanice as Michelle Obama, and Chad Doreck as Joe Biden. The cast also includes Larry Cedar as Mitch McConnell, Summer Collins as Sarah Palin, Kelly Felthous as Hillary Clinton, Summer Nicole Greer as Voice of the People, Jevon McFerrin as Brother Abe Lincoln and the understudy for Barack Obama, Dino Shorté as Herman Cain, Jeff Sumner as Lindsey Graham, and Michael Uribes as Ted Cruz. The understudies are Audri Bartholomew, Wilkie Ferguson, Chelsea Morgan Stock, and Ryan Williams.

44 also features LA band House of Vibe as the Andrew Jackson Five with Anthony “Brew” Brewster on keyboards, Phillip “Fish” Fisher on drums, Corey Cofield on bass, Conrad Bauer on guitar, and Greg Raymond on keyboards. The music supervisor is Wilkie Ferguson.