44—The Musical to Play the Daryl Roth Theatre This Fall

It will also play a return engagement in Chicago before its New York run.

August 4, 2025

(L to R): Chad Doreck as Joe Biden, T.J. Wilkins as Barack Obama, and Shanice as Michelle Obama with the cast of <i>44—The Musical</i> (© Bella Marie Adams)
(L to R): Chad Doreck as Joe Biden, T.J. Wilkins as Barack Obama, and Shanice as Michelle Obama with the cast of 44—The Musical
(© Bella Marie Adams)

The musical comedy 44—The Musical will play the Daryl Roth Theatre for a limited eight-week engagement starting on October 14, with an official press opening scheduled for November 6. The musical will also play a return engagement in Chicago at the Studebaker Theater from August 23-September 21. Casting will be announced at a later date.

44, written, composed, and directed by Eli Bauman (Maya & Marty), a former Obama campaign staffer, is a satirical look at 44th president Barack Obama’s presidency, as well as the eccentric political characters he met along the way. The music director is Anthony “Brew” Brewster and the choreographer is Miss James Alsop.

44 recently played a return engagement at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Los Angeles, where it became the highest-grossing show in Kirk Douglas Theatre history.

