Amy Adams to Make West End Debut in The Glass Menagerie

Six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams will make her West End debut in a new production of Tennessee Williams's The Glass Menagerie, directed by Jeremy Herrin. Performances will begin May 23, 2022, at the Duke of York's Theatre.

Adams will take on the role of Amanda Wingfield, alongside Tony nominee Paul Hilton (The Inheritance) and Tom Glynn-Carney (The Ferryman), both of whom will both take on the role of Tom Wingfield at various ages. Rounding out the company are Lizzie Annis as Laura Wingfield and Victor Alli as the Gentleman Caller.

The production will have sets and costumes by Vicki Mortimer, lighting by Paule Constable, and video by Ash J. Woodward.