Rupert Holmes to Premiere Biographical Play About Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

FreeFall Theatre Company in St. Petersburg, Florida will present the world premiere of a new play by Tony winner Rupert Holmes (The Mystery of Edwin Drood) about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Titled All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, performances will run from October 5-23.

The play is described as follows: "Supreme Court Justice 'RBG' welcomes a friend of the family to her cozy chambers to convey, over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes, a sense of her life and its many trials: losing her mother the day before she graduated as valedictorian of her Brooklyn high school ... being one of only nine young women studying law at Harvard while also raising a daughter and helping her husband battle cancer ... fighting for women's rights in the nineteen-seventies before condescending all-male courts ... and taking courageous stands for human rights as a voice of reason amid a splintering and increasingly politicized Supreme Court. An evening with a great and compassionate icon of straight-thinking American justice emerges ... an RBG who is not only 'notorious' but victorious as she takes a stand for ordinary people facing the many challenges of a changing world."

Following the FreeFall Theatre production, All Things Equal will head to Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor for a run scheduled from November 3-27. Both productions will be directed by Laley Lippard and star Michelle Azar.