Les Misèrables, Beetlejuice, Six, Hadestown Tours Coming to Playhouse Square

Cleveland's Playhouse Square has announced its seven-show 2022-23 KeyBank Broadway Series lineup.

A blend of classics and newer shows, the season kicks off with the touring productions of Boublil and Schönberg's Tony Award-winning Les Misérables, running October 7-29, and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats, running November 2-20.

2023 kicks off with several productions directly from Broadway: Beetlejuice (January 10-29), Hadestown (January 31-February 19), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (April 25-May 14), Moulin Rouge! (June 7-July 2), and Six (August 8-September 10).

Further information about each production, including casting, is still to be announced.

Season tickets are currently available online by clicking here.