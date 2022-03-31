The Who's Tommy 30th Anniversary Revival to Debut at Chicago's Goodman Theatre

A 30th anniversary production of The Who's Tommy is on tap for Chicago's Goodman Theatre in 2023.

The show's co-book writer and Tony-winning original director, Des McAnuff, will return to stage the show and reexamine the material for the present day. Based on the groundbreaking album, The Who's Tommy features a score by Pete Townshend of the Who, who wrote the show with McAnuff.

Performances of The Who's Tommy will run June 13-July 23, 2023, with opening night set for June 26, 2023. In 2019, a Broadway revival, also directed by McAnuff, had been announced for a 2021 opening.

The Goodman's 2022-23 season will be the final one curated by longtime artistic director Robert Falls, who steps down after 35 years at the helm. Also on the lineup are the Broadway production of Lynn Nottage's Clyde's, directed by Kate Whoriskey (September 10-October 9, 2022); Rebecca Gilman's Swing State, directed by Robert Falls (October 7-November 13); Christina Anderson's The Ripple, the Wave That Carried Me Home, directed by Miranda Haymon (January 13-February 12, 2023); Lydia R. Diamond's Toni Stone, directed by Ron OJ Parson (January 28-February 26, 2023); Martin Yousif Zebari's Lavalina, directed by Sivan Battat (March 3-April 2); Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard, directed by Falls (April 1-30, 2023); and Dael Orlandersmith and Antonio Edwards Suarez's Antonio's Song/I Was Dreaming of a Son, directed by Mark Clements (April 28-May 28, 2023).

A Christmas Carol will run in its annual production, directed by Jessica Thebus, November 19-December 31.

Further information about each production is still to be announced.