The Who's Tommy Will Return to Broadway
The classic rock opera is coming back to the Great White Way.
The Who's Tommy will return to Broadway in 2021, staged by its original Tony-winning director, Des McAnuff.
The musical, based on the groundbreaking rock album, features a score by Pete Townshend and a book by Townshend and McAnuff. Telling the story of Tommy Walker, a young boy traumatized into seeming deafness and blindness, and whose pinball wizardry launches him on a path toward a messianic movement, Tommy features now-beloved songs like "Pinball Wizard" and "See Me, Feel Me."
The original 1993 Broadway production of The Who's Tommy won five Tony Awards and a Grammy. The original Broadway company, led by Michael Cerveris, recently reunited at the La Jolla Playhouse for a sold-out concert performance.
Additional details about the upcoming revival have not yet been released.