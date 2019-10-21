The Who's Tommy will return to Broadway in 2021, staged by its original Tony-winning director, Des McAnuff.

The musical, based on the groundbreaking rock album, features a score by Pete Townshend and a book by Townshend and McAnuff. Telling the story of Tommy Walker, a young boy traumatized into seeming deafness and blindness, and whose pinball wizardry launches him on a path toward a messianic movement, Tommy features now-beloved songs like "Pinball Wizard" and "See Me, Feel Me."

The original 1993 Broadway production of The Who's Tommy won five Tony Awards and a Grammy. The original Broadway company, led by Michael Cerveris, recently reunited at the La Jolla Playhouse for a sold-out concert performance.

Additional details about the upcoming revival have not yet been released.