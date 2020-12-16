Moulin Rouge! Shifts National Tour to 2022 Amid Ongoing Pandemic

Moulin Rouge! has altered its upcoming touring schedule, due to the ongoing pandemic. Originally scheduled to premiere in November 2020 in New Orleans, it will now run tech rehearsals and have its official premiere at Broadway In Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre, February 26, 2022-April 24-2022. The remainder of the tour will be rescheduled accordingly.

The musical adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film is currently running on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. It is described as follows: "As in the film, Moulin Rouge! celebrates some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 15 years ago." It earned 14 2020 Tony nominations, including Best Musical.

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! has a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), and Sarah Cimino (make-up design).