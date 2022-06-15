Javier Muñoz and More Join Beth Leavel and Taylor Iman Jones in Devil Wears Prada Musical

Tony winner Beth Leavel and Taylor Iman Jones will star in the world premiere production of the new musical The Devil Wears Prada, running July 19-August 21 at Broadway in Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre.

Leavel will take on the role of Miranda Priestly, with Jones as Andy Sachs. Joining them are Javier Muñoz as Nigel Owens, Christiana Cole as Lauren, Megan Masako Haley as Emily Charlton, Tiffany Mann as Kayla, Michael Tacconi as Nate Angstrom, and Christian Thompson as Christian Thompson.

The ensemble includes Kyle Brown, JoJo Carmichael, Olivia Cipolla, Tyrone Davis, Jr., Audrey Douglass, Hannah Douglass, Madison Fendley, Cailen Fu, Michael Samarie George, Henry Gottfried, Marya Grandy, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Liana Hunt, Amber Jackson, Chris Jarosz, Carlos A. Jimenez, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Anthony Murphy, Jim Ortlieb, Johnathan Rice, Sawyer Smith, Terrance Spencer, and CJ Tyson.

Based on Lauren Weisberger's novel and the subsequent film, The Devil Wears Prada has a score by Elton John (music) and Shaina Taub (lyrics), book by Kate Wetherhead, direction by Anna D. Shapiro, choreography by James Alsop, and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

The Chicago production is being billed as a pre-Broadway engagement, though no Broadway dates have yet been set.