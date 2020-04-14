With All Permissions in Place, Disney on Broadway Concert to Stream This Weekend

The American Federation of Musicians has granted a waver to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS so it can stream its Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway free as a benefit for its COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. The newly rescheduled date is Friday, April 17, at 7pm ET.

Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway, presented onstage November 4, 2019, featured a cast of 79 performers and a 15-piece orchestra. The silver anniversary event at the New Amsterdam Theatre, raised $570,426 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Ryan McCartan is set to host the live stream.

The concert features performances by Jelani Alladin, Sierra Boggess, Christian Borle, Ashley Brown, Kerry Butler, Lauryn Ciardullo, Gavin Creel, Merle Dandridge, Lindiwe Dlamini, Bongi Duma, Susan Egan, Andrew Barth Feldman, Bradley Gibson, Whoopi Goldberg, Mandy Gonzalez, April Holloway, James Monroe Iglehart, Adam Jacobs, Ramona Keller, Nina LaFarga, Tamika Lawrence, Norm Lewis, Kara Lindsay, Tshidi Manye, Sbusiso Ngema, Ashley Park, Adam Pascal, Krysta Rodriguez, Michael James Scott, Sherie Rene Scott, Kissy Simmons, Josh Strickland, Katie Terza, Marisha Wallace, Rema Webb, Alton Fitzgerald White, and Syndee Winters.

The show also includes a reunion of 18 Newsies from the show's Broadway and national touring productions, and a performance from Broadway Inspirational Voices.

The stream can be watched here.