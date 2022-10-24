West End Hit Life of Pi Will Open on Broadway in 2023

Lolita Chakrabarti's hit stage production of Yann Martel's Life of Pi will make its Broadway debut beginning March 9, 2023 at the Gerald Schoenfeld theatre. Opening night is set for March 30.

Adapted from Martel's novel by Chakrabarti and directed by Max Webster, Life of Pi has sets and costumes by Tim Hatley, puppet and movement direction by Finn Caldwell, puppet design by Nick Barnes and Caldwell, video by Andrzej Goulding, lighting by Tim Lutkin, sound by Carolyn Downing, music by Andrew T. Mackay, and dramaturgy by Jack Bradley.

After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy name Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?

Life of Pi, winner of the 2020 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play, is currently playing at Wyndham's Theatre in London's West End (where it picked up five Oliviers), including one for the seven puppeteers who play the role of the tiger.

Prior to the Broadway run, Life of Pi will have its American premiere at the American Repertory Theater in Boston, running December 4 - January 29. Casting for the A.R.T. run can be found here.

Casting for the Broadway engagement is still to be announced.