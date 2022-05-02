Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke to Star in Death of a Salesman on Broadway

Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke will lead a Broadway revival of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman this fall. Official dates have not been announced, but the production's Twitter account has announced the Hudson Theatre as the venue.

Widely considered a masterpiece of American drama, Death of a Salesman is about traveling salesman Willy Loman, whose American Dream long ago slipped into disappointment. It has been revived four times on Broadway since its 1949 debut, most recently in a production led by Philip Seymour Hoffman, Linda Emond, and Andrew Garfield in his Broadway debut.

Pierce (who is known to television audiences for his role on The Wire) and Clarke (who made her Broadway debut this season in Caroline, Or Change) starred as Willy and Linda Loman in the 2019 West End revival, which made headlines when a portion of the Piccadilly Theatre's ceiling collapsed during a performance. They will reprise their roles on Broadway.

They are joined by Tony winner André De Shields (Hadestown), who will play Willy's brother, Ben. Khris Davis (Judas and the Black Messiah) will play the Lomans' son, Biff.

"Looking at Death of a Salesman from the perspective of a Black family living in a predominantly white capitalist world changes the way that you hear this text," said Miranda Cromwell, who won a 2020 Olivier Award for co-directing the production with Marianne Elliot (Company). Cromwell will helm the Broadway production, with Elliot transitioning into the role of producer.

Other producers include Cindy Tolan, Chris Harper, and Kwame Kwei-Armah.

Additional casting and the creative team will be announced at a later date.