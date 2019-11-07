Ceiling Collapses on Audience During West End Death of a Salesman Revival

A high-profile West End revival of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman was stopped mid-performance Wednesday when a portion of the theater's ceiling collapsed.

The 1,200-seat Piccadilly Theatre was evacuated around 30 minutes into the show, with emergency services arriving thereafter.

According to WhatsOnStage, audience members reportedly heard the sounds of dripping coming from the ceiling, which grew louder and louder until a section of the ceiling fell into the auditorium.

Three men and two women were treated at the scene by paramedics, with four being taken to hospital and one discharged after initial assessment. A further two people declined treatment at the venue.

Performances at the West End venue are canceled until further notice. Three special performances will take place November 8 and 9 at the Young Vic Theatre, where the production originated.

Directed by Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell, this Death of a Salesman stars Wendell Pierce and Sharon D. Clarke. For more information on the incident, click here.