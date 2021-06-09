Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon's Star-Studded Tribute to Broadway

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon celebrated the return of Broadway with a star-studded tribute to the theater on The Tonight Show last night, and it's guaranteed to bring a tear to your eye.

The number pays homage to shows ranging from Six and Hadestown, to Company and Moulin Rouge! The Musical, with a smattering of West Side Story, A Chorus Line, and Hamilton thrown in for good measure. Special guest performers include Kristin Chenoweth, Christopher Jackson, Phylicia Rashad, Laura Benanti, Jimmy Smits, and Olga Merediz.

Watch it below: