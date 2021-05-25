Watch "Dead Mom" and "Say My Name" Performances From Korean Staging of Beetlejuice

A Korean-language production of the Tony-nominated musical Beetlejuice will open on June 18 at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul. Here, the cast performs two numbers from the show, "Dead Mom" and "Say My Name." Watch below:

Beetlejuice will feature two casts, with Yoo Jun-Sang and Jeong Seong-Hwa as Beetlejuice, Hong Na-Hyun and Jang Min-Je as Lydia, Kim Ji-Woo and Yu-Ah as Barbara, Lee Yul and Lee Chang-Yong as Adam, Shin Young-Sook and Jeon Su-Mi as Delia, and Kim Yong-Soo as Charles. The musical has a score by Eddie Perfect, book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, and direction by Alex Timbers. It is based on the motion picture of the same title.