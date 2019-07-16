Sara Bareilles's Waitress Musical to End Broadway Run

The Broadway musical Waitress will end its run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on January 5, 2020, after 33 previews and 1544 performances.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, the musical features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus. The production made history as the first musical whose traditional four-person creative team is made up entirely of women, and made further history as the longest-running show in the history of the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

The musical tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying run-in with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress currently stars Shoshana Bean (Jenna), Charity Angel Dawson (Becky), Caitlin Houlahan (Dawn), Erich Bergen (Dr. Pomatter), Ben Thompson (Earl), Larry Marshall (Joe), Benny Elledge (Cal), Noah Galvin (Ogie), Melody A. Betts, Tyrone Davis Jr., Andrew Fitch, Molly Hager, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Arica Jackson, Molly Jobe, Brandon Kalm, Matt Kumangai, Tess Murphy, Everleigh Rotunno, Stephanie Torns, and Dan Tracy. Alison Luff and Mark Evans will head the company as Jenna and Dr. Pomatter beginning July 23, with Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall taking on the roles of Dawn and Ogie beginning August 20.