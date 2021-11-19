Waitress and Chicago Will Perform for the CBS Thanksgiving Day Broadcast

The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS, anchored by Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight, will feature performances from the Broadway casts of Waitress and Chicago. The show will be broadcast live from New York City from 9am-noon ET on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount.

The cast of Chicago, now running at the Ambassador Theatre, features Ana Villafañe as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, Tony winner Paulo Szot as Billy Flynn, Tony winner Lillias White as Matron "Mama" Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, and Ryan Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The classic Kander and Ebb musical recently celebrated 25 years on Broadway, carrying the record as the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The Waitress performance will feature Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles as Jenna and Erich Bergen as Dr. Pomatter. Waitress is currently playing a limited engagement at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre through January 9, 2022. Waitress features a score by Grammy winner and Tony nominee Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson.

A CBS Thanksgiving tradition, the special will feature portions of the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, as well as interviews with actors from popular CBS and Paramount series, including Laya DeLeon Hayes from The Equalizer, Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp from Star Trek: Discovery, and Waitress star Erich Bergen.