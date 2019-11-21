See Victor Garber, Andy Karl, and More at Opening Night of A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol officially opened on Broadway last night, November 20, and the stars came out to celebrate. Check out photos from the opening-night celebration of Jack Thorne's adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic below.

A Christmas Carol star Campbell Scott at curtain call on opening night.

(© Tricia Baron)

The production stars Campbell Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge, Andrea Martin as the Ghost of Christmas Past, and LaChanze as the Ghost of Christmas Present and Mrs. Fezziwig. They are joined by Erica Dorfler as Mrs. Cratchit, Dashiell Eaves as Bob Cratchit, Hannah Elless as Jess, Brandon Gill as Fred, Evan Harrington as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch as Father and Marley, Sarah Hunt as Belle, Matthew Labanca as George, Alex Nee as Ferdy and Nicholas, Dan Piering as Young Ebenezer, and Rachel Prather as Little Fan. Sebastian Ortiz and Jai Ram Srinivasan will share the role of Tiny Tim.

Victor Garber at opening night of A Christmas Carol on Broadway.

(© Tricia Baron)

A Christmas Carol features scenic and costume design by Rob Howell, music and arrangements by Christopher Nightingale, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, and sound design by Simon Baker.

Orfeh and Andy Karl also attended opening night of A Christmas Carol on Broadway.

(© Tricia Baron)

The production runs through January 5, 2020, at the Lyceum Theatre.