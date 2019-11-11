Tootsie Will Close in January

Broadway's Tony-nominated Tootsie will end its run at the Marquis Theatre after 293 regular performances and 25 previews on January 5.

The Broadway company is led by Tony winner Santino Fontana, as well as Lilli Cooper, Sarah Stiles, Andy Grotelueschen, Julie Halston, John Behlmann, Michael McGrath, and Reg Rogers. Scott Ellis directs, Denis Jones choreographs, and Andrea Grody serves as musical director.

Tootsie features a Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and music and lyrics by David Yazbek. A North American tour will launch at Shea's Buffalo Theater in Buffalo, New York, in October 2020.