Bowen Yang, Vanessa Hudgens, RuPaul Charles, Jessica Chastain, and More to Present at the Tonys

Presenters for this weekend's 75th annual Tony Awards have been announced.

The lineup of stars includes Utkarsh Ambudkar, Skylar Astin, Zach Braff, Danielle Brooks, Danny Burstein, Len Cariou, RuPaul Charles, Jessica Chastain, Lilli Cooper, Bryan Cranston, Wilson Cruz, Colman Domingo, Anthony Edwards, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza, Laurence Fishburne, Andrew Garfield, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony Goldwyn, David Alan Grier, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson, Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L Jackson, Nathan Lane, Telly Leung, Judith Light, Josh Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Patina Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O'Hara, Sarah Paulson, Bernadette Peters, Jeremy Pope, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Phillipa Soo, Sarah Silverman, George Takei, Aaron Tveit, Adrienne Warren, Patrick Wilson, and Bowen Yang.

This year's Tony Awards will take place in two parts. Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will co-host an exclusive hour of content live only on the streaming service Paramount Plus from 7pm-8pm ET (4pm-5pm PT). This will be followed by the national broadcast on CBS, hosted by Ariana DeBose, from 8pm-11pm ET (5pm-8pm PT).

