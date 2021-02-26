Thoughts of a Colored Man Sets Broadway Home for When Performances Resume

Keenan Scott II's new play Thoughts of a Colored Man will be presented at Broadway's John Golden Theatre whenever live performances resume, producers have announced.

Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, Thoughts of a Colored Man is described as follows: "Over the course of a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, the hopes, sorrows, fears, and joys of seven men reverberate far beyond the barbershops and basketball courts of their community." It premiered at Syracuse Stage in 2019 and also ran at Baltimore Center Stage.

The production has music by Te'La and Brother Kamau, set design by Robert Brill, costume design by Toni-Leslie James and Devario D. Simmons, lighting design by Ryan O'Gara, projection design by Sven Ortel, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman. Millicent Marie Johnnie choreographed the world premiere.

The Syracuse Stage and Baltimore Center Stage productions featured Jerome Preston Bates, Brandon Dion Gregory, Forrest McClendon, Ashley Pierre-Louis, Reynaldo Pinella, Jody Reynard, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Garrett Turner, and Hollie E. Wright.

Casting and official dates for the Broadway run have not been confirmed.