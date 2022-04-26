More Join Samuel L. Jackson in Broadway Revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson

Additional casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway revival of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama The Piano Lesson. Set for a 16-week limited engagement at the St. James Theatre, the production will be the first Broadway revival in more than 30 years. Performances will begin September 19.

As previously announced, The Piano Lesson will be directed by Tony nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson and star Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles, Danielle Brooks as Berniece, and John David Washington as Boy Willie. They are now joined by Trai Byers (Empire) as Avery, Ray Fisher (Rebel Moon) as Lymon, April Matthis (HELP) as Grace, and Michael Potts (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) as Wining Boy. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The Piano Lesson is the fourth play in August Wilson's American Century Cycle, which premiered at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 1987, starring a then-39-year-old Samuel L. Jackson as Boy Willie. The story is set in Pittsburgh's Hill District in 1936. A brother and sister are locked in a war over the fate of a family heirloom: a piano carved with the faces of their ancestors. Only by revisiting history can the siblings endeavor to move forward.

The design team for The Piano Lesson includes Tony winner Beowulf Boritt (set design), Tony nominee Toni-Leslie James (costume design), Tony nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony winner Scott Lehrer (sound design), and Drama Desk nominee Cookie Jordan (wig design). Casting is by Calleri, Jensen, Davis.