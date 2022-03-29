Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks to Lead Broadway Revival of The Piano Lesson

Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks, and John David Washington will star on Broadway this fall in a revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson.

Jackson's wife, Tony nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson, will make her Broadway directorial debut with the drama, which will run at the St. James Theatre beginning September 19 for 16 weeks. Set in the 1930s, The Piano Lesson is the story of two siblings and their struggle to come to terms with their inheritance and the ghosts of their past.

Brooks and Washington will play siblings Berenice and Boy Willie, with Jackson, who played Boy Willie at Yale Rep in 1987, taking on the role of their Uncle, Doaker. Further casting is still to be announced. The design team is Beowolf Boritt (Set Design), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Japhy Weideman (Lighting Design), Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), and Cookie Jordan (Wig Design).

Brian Moreland, Sonia Friedman, and Tom Kirdahy are the producers.