The Music Man Will Take the Winter Garden Theatre This Fall

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster will take the stage of Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre in the upcoming revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man, spokespeople for the production have confirmed. The Tony winners will begin performances September 9, 2020 ahead of an October 15 opening.

With Jackman as Harold Hill and Foster as Marian Paroo, the production will also feature Tony winners Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, and Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn. Complete casting is still to be announced.

The Music Man will reunite the creative team of the 2017 Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!, including director Jerry Zaks, choreographer Warren Carlyle, scenic and costumer designer Santo Loquasto, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Scott Lehrer, and dance arranger David Chase. Jonathan Tunick will orchestrate, with Patrick Vaccariello serving as musical director.

The Winter Garden Theatre is currently home to Beetlejuice through June 6.