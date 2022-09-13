Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster-Led The Music Man Revival to End Broadway Run

The Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster-led Broadway revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man will end its run at the Winter Garden Theatre on January 1, producers have announced. The show will have played 358 regular and 46 preview performances by the time it takes its final bow.

While The Music Man was a big seller, reviews, including our own, were mixed. As our critic said, "It's a perfectly enjoyable, not life-changing staging of a classic musical, and if you're looking for a night out that takes you away from the February doldrums, however briefly, this Music Man is a sight for sore eyes. But if you're looking for a Music Man that makes you want to stand up and cheer, this ain't it."

A future tenant for the Winter Garden Theatre has not yet been announced, though it is widely believed that the new West End musical Back to the Future is eyeing the venue for its eventual Broadway run in 2023.

Directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, the Tony nominated revival also stars Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, and Tony Award winner Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas, Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn, and Benjamin Pajak as Winthrop.

The Music Man is directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Warren Carlyle. The creative team includes Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), Brian MacDevitt (Lighting Design), Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young and Associates (Hair, Wigs, & Makeup Design), Jonathan Tunick (Orchestrations), David Chase (Vocal and Dance Arrangements), and Patrick Vaccariello (Musical Director).

Rounding out the cast are Emily Jewel Hoder as Amaryllis, Garrett Long as Ethel Toffelmier, Linda Mugleston as Alma Hix, Jessica Sheridan as Maud Dunlop, Rema Webb as Mrs. Squires, Phillip Boykin as Olin Britt, Eddie Korbich as Jacey Squires, Daniel Torres as Ewart Dunlop, Nicholas Ward as Oliver Hix, Lance Roberts as Constable Locke, Max Clayton as Standby for Harold Hill, and Nick Alvino, Jordan Beall, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Maria Briggs, Audrina Brudner, Audrey Cardwell, Michael Cash, William Thomas Colin, Kammie Crum, Aydin Eyikan, Richard Gatta, Ethen Green-Younger, Curtis Holland, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Amanda LaMotte, Kayla LaVine, Ross Lekites, Devin Miles Lugo, Drew Minard, Sean Montgomery, Kennedy Pitney, Daniel Patrick Russell, Sherisse Springer, Mitchell Tobin, Kathy Voytko, Branch Woodman, and Ryan Worsing.