Back to the Future Musical Coming to Broadway in 2023

Back to the Future, the new musical based on the time-traveling movie, is aiming for Broadway in 2023. This is according to the official Back to the Future Twitter account, which dropped the following teaser this morning:

Based on the hit 1985 film created by Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, the musical has a book by Gale and new music and lyrics by Grammy winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film such as "The Power of Love", "Johnny B Goode" and "Back in Time". It made its world premiere in Manchester, followed by a currently ongoing West End transfer.

Directed by John Rando, the West End production stars Tony Award winner Roger Bart (as Doctor Emmett Brown), Olly Dobson (as Marty McFly), WhatsOnStage Award winner Hugh Coles (as George McFly), Rosanna Hyland (as Lorraine Baines) and Cedric Neal (as Goldie Wilson), alongside Aidan Cutler (as Biff Tannen), Courtney-Mae Briggs (as Jennifer Parker), Will Haswell (as Dave McFly), Emma Lloyd (as Linda McFly) and Mark Oxtoby (as Strickland).

Set and costumes are by Tim Hatley, lighting design is by Tim Lutkin, lighting consultation is by Hugh Vanstone, sound design is by Gareth Owen, and video design is by Finn Ross. The show features choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, and Illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase.

You can see a longer trailer for the West End musical here: