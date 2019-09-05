The Music Man Revival Adds Jefferson Mays, Jayne Houdyshell, and More

Additional casting has been announced for the fall 2020 Broadway revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man, starring Tony winner Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill and two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo.

The cast will now also feature Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell (The Humans) as Mrs. Shinn, Tony winner Jefferson Mays (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) as Mayor Shinn, Tony winner Marie Mullen (The Beauty Queen of Leenane) as Mrs. Paroo, and Tony winner Shuler Hensley (The Ferryman) as Marcellus Washburn.

Directed by four-time Tonywinner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony winner Warren Carlyle, The Music Man is set to begin performances on September 9, 2020 ahead of an October 15 opening at a Shubert Theatre to be announced.

The production reunites the creative team of the 2017 Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!, which, in addition to Zaks and Carlyle, includes four-time Tony winner Santo Loquasto (scenic and costume design), six-time Tony winner Natasha Katz (lighting design), Tony winner Scott Lehrer (sound design), and David Chase (dance arrangements). Tony winner Jonathan Tunick will create orchestrations, and Patrick Vaccariello joins the team as The Music Man's musical director.