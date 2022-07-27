The Music Man Cast Album, With Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, in the Works

A new cast recording of Meredith Willson's The Music Man is set to be released on the Accidental Jacket Entertainment label.

The album will feature the 2021 revival company, headed by Tony winners Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. The recording will also feature Tony winners Shuler Hensley, Jefferson Mays, Jayne Houdyshell, and Marie Mullen, as well as Remy Auberjonois, Gino Cosculluela, Emma Crow, Benjamain Pajak, Kayla Teruel, Garrett Long, Linda Mugleston, Jessica Sheridan, Rema Webb, Phillip Boykin, Eddie Korbich, Daniel Torres, Nicholas Ward, Lance Roberts, Max Clayton, Nick Alvino, Jordan Beall, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Maria Briggs, Audrey Cardwell, JT Church, Kammie Crum, Aydin Eyikan, Carlee Flanagan, Ethen Green-Younger, Emily Jewel Hoder, Curtis Holland, Eloise Kropp, Ethan Lafazan, Kayla LaVine, Andrew Minard, Sean Montgomery, Tanner Quirk, Daniel Patrick Russell, Ann Sanders, Sherisse Springer, Mitchell Tobin, Kathy Voytko, Branch Woodman, and Ryan Worsing.

A release date for the album is still to be announced. The production, directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, runs at the Winter Garden Theatre.