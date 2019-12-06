Deluxe Edition of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Available

Broadway Records announced today the surprise release of the deluxe edition of the original cast recording of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical as well as a karaoke album, now available digitally. Physical copies of the deluxe cast album are available only at BroadwayRecords.com and at the Longacre Theater on Broadway, where the show is playing a limited engagement through January 5.

The deluxe edition is a rerelease of the off-Broadway recording with the addition of five songs that were "cut from camp," featuring the show's original Broadway cast: Chris McCarrell, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Jalynn Steele, and Kristin Stokes. These cut rarities include fan favorites and never-before-heard songs from several iterations of the musical throughout its development. The karaoke album includes the songs "Good Kid," "My Grand Plan," "The Tree on the Hill," "Killer Quest!" and "Bring on the Monsters."

The albums were recorded by Matthias Winter at Yellow Sound Label and produced by Michael Croiter, Rob Rokicki, and Van Dean for Broadway Records.

Presented by TheaterWorksUSA and Martian Entertainment, The Lightning Thief has a book by Joe Tracz, and music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki. It is directed by Stephen Brackett, with choreography by Patrick McCollum, set design by Lee Savage, costume design by Sydney Maresca, lighting design by David Lander, sound design by Ryan Rumery, puppet design by AchesonWalsh, fight direction by Rod Kinter, hair, wigs, and makeup design by Dave Bova, orchestrations by Wiley DeWeese and Rob Rokicki, and music direction by Wiley DeWeese.