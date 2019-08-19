The Lightning Thief Announces Full Broadway Cast

Full casting has been announced for the Broadway production of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, previewing September 20 at the Longacre Theatre, with opening night set for September 16.

The full company of the recently wrapped 2019 tour will bring the musical to Broadway, led by Chris McCarrell as Percy Jackson. Izzy Figueroa, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Sam Leicht, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Jalynn Steele, T. Shyvonne Stewart, and Kristin Stokes round out the ensemble.

Based on the best-selling novel by Rick Riordan, The Lightning Thief features a score by Rob Rokicki, who makes his Broadway debut, and a book by Be More Chill scribe Joe Tracz. Stephen Brackett (Be More Chill, A Strange Loop) directs the production, with choreography by Patrick McCollum, set design by Lee Savage, costume design by Sydney Maresca, lighting design by David Lander, sound design by Ryan Rumery, puppet design by AchesonWalsh, fight direction by Rod Kinter, hair, wigs, and makeup design by the late Dave Bova, and orchestrations by Wiley DeWeese and Rob Rokicki.

The musical premiered at off-Broadway Lucille Lortel Theatre for six weeks in the spring of 2017, presented by TheaterWorksUSA. An original cast recording was released in June 2017, and the production earned three Drama Desk Awards nominations. A subsequent national tour launched in January and concluded last month in Boston.