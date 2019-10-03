Taylor Trensch, Russell Harvard, and More to Join Ed Harris in To Kill a Mockingbird

The complete cast for the second year of To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway has been announced. The new cast will begin performances Thursday, November 5, at the Shubert Theatre.

Joining the previously announced Ed Harris as Atticus Finch and Nick Robinson as Jem Finch will be Eliza Scanlen as Mayella Ewell, Kyle Scatliffe as Tom Robinson, LisaGay Hamilton as Calpurnia, Nina Grollman as Scout Finch, Taylor Trensch as Dill Harris, Manoel Felciano as Horace Gilmer, Russell Harvard as Link Deas and Boo Radley, M. Emmet Walsh as Judge Taylor, Patricia Conolly as Mrs. Dubose, Christopher Innvar as Sheriff Heck Tate, William Youmans as Mr. Roscoe and Dr. Reynolds, and ensemble members Rosalyn Coleman, Gene Gillette, Luke Smith, and Yaegel T. Welch.

Original cast members Neal Huff and Ted Koch will be taking on the roles of Bob Ewell and Mr. Cunningham, respectively. Liv Rooth is reprising her role as Ms. Stephanie, and Rebecca Watson, Aubie Merrylees, David Manis, Baize Buzan, Steven Lee Johnson, and Geoffrey Allen Murphy will again be part of the production's ensemble.

Directed by Bartlett Sher and adapted from Harper Lee's novel by Aaron Sorkin, To Kill a Mockingbird began performances November 1, 2018 and opened December 13 at the Shubert Theatre. It has played to 100 percent capacity or greater since the start of its run, breaking box office records for the venue eight times over. It is now the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history.