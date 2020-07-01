Take Me Out Will Open on Broadway in April 2021 With Jesse Williams and More

Second Stage Theater will present its planned Broadway revival of Richard Greenberg's Take Me Out beginning the week of March 22, 2021 at the Helen Hayes Theater. The production is expected to open on April 22, just a day shy of the year anniversary of its originally announced opening day.

In Take Me Out, playwright Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming , the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution.

Take Me Out will star Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jesse Williams with Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks and is directed by Scott Ellis. The production has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Fitz Patton