Stranger Things Star Caleb McLaughlin Waves Hello to The Lion King

Stranger Things star and one of Broadway's former Young Simbas Caleb McLaughlin stopped by the Minskoff Theatre on Friday evening to pay a visit to his old home at The Lion King. While he was there, he snapped a photo with his former castmate and current Mufasa, L. Steven Taylor, as well as the show's current Simba, Bradley Gibson.

Caleb McLaughlin (center) with The Lion King stars L. Steven Taylor and Bradley Gibson.

(photo provided by Disney Theatrical Productions)

Prior to landing the role of Lucas Sinclair on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, McLaughlin made his Broadway debut as Young Simba in 2012. Stranger Things debuted in 2016, and released its third season this past summer.

Since its Broadway premiere on November 13, 1997, The Lion King has been seen by more than 100 million people across the world.