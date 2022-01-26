Skeleton Crew Opens Tonight on Broadway
See production photos from the Dominique Morisseau play at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.
After two delays, Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew will celebrate its official opening night on Broadway tonight: Wednesday, January 26 at 7pm at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.
The story is described as follows: "In 2008 Detroit, a small automotive factory is on the brink of foreclosure, and a tight-knit family of workers hangs in the balance. With uncertainty everywhere, the line between blue-collar and white-collar becomes blurred, and this working family must reckon with their personal loyalties, their instincts for survival, and their ultimate hopes for humanity."
The Broadway cast stars stars Chanté Adams (A Journal for Jordan), Joshua Boone (Actually at MTC), Brandon J. Dirden (Jitney at MTC), Adesola Osakalumi (Fela!), and Tony winner and five-time Emmy nominee Phylicia Rashad (A Raisin in the Sun). Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson, who recently appeared on the stage of the Friedman in Lackawanna Blues, directs.
The full creative team for Skeleton Crew includes Michael Carnahan (scenic design), Emilio Sosa (costume design), Rui Rita (lighting design), Rob Kaplowitz (original music and sound design), Nicholas Hussong (projection design), Jimmy Keys aka "J. Keys" (original music and lyrics), Adesola Osakalumi (choreography), Cookie Jordan (hair and wig design), and Kamra A. Jacobs (production stage manager).