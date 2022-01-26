Skeleton Crew Opens Tonight on Broadway

After two delays, Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew will celebrate its official opening night on Broadway tonight: Wednesday, January 26 at 7pm at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Joshua Boone, Brandon J. Dirden, Phylicia Rashad, and Chanté Adams star in Skeleton Crew on Broadway.

(© Matthew Murphy)

The story is described as follows: "In 2008 Detroit, a small automotive factory is on the brink of foreclosure, and a tight-knit family of workers hangs in the balance. With uncertainty everywhere, the line between blue-collar and white-collar becomes blurred, and this working family must reckon with their personal loyalties, their instincts for survival, and their ultimate hopes for humanity."

Phylicia Rashad stars in Skeleton Crew at Broadway's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

(© Matthew Murphy)

The Broadway cast stars stars Chanté Adams (A Journal for Jordan), Joshua Boone (Actually at MTC), Brandon J. Dirden (Jitney at MTC), Adesola Osakalumi (Fela!), and Tony winner and five-time Emmy nominee Phylicia Rashad (A Raisin in the Sun). Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson, who recently appeared on the stage of the Friedman in Lackawanna Blues, directs.

Adesola Osakalumi dances on the set to Skeleton Crew, designed by Michael Carnahan, with projections by Nicholas Hussong.

(© Matthew Murphy)

The full creative team for Skeleton Crew includes Michael Carnahan (scenic design), Emilio Sosa (costume design), Rui Rita (lighting design), Rob Kaplowitz (original music and sound design), Nicholas Hussong (projection design), Jimmy Keys aka "J. Keys" (original music and lyrics), Adesola Osakalumi (choreography), Cookie Jordan (hair and wig design), and Kamra A. Jacobs (production stage manager).